A “calculated predator” was jailed for 12 years after raping a girl in a wooded area after threatening her with a blade as she walked to school.

Oliver Smith | Hants police

Oliver Smith, 21, has been incarcerated today after pleading guilty to multiple offences, including kidnap and rape in Bordon. Smith went on the run to Scotland after the harrowing attack before being arrested and brought back to Hampshire.

Police said Smith, of South Hurst, Whitehill, identifies as transgender and uses they/them pronouns, entered the pleas when they appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court in November.

The vile sex attacker admitted offences of rape, attempted rape, false imprisonment and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The sex offender also admitted to threatening another with a blade, false imprisonment, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Smith was locked up for 12 years with a further six year and six month extension to their license period.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation was launched after we received a report on Friday 27 September that a teenage girl had been raped by a man unknown to her in the Deadwater Valley area, after he approached her in a wooded area on her way to school and threatened her with a bladed box cutter.

“A search of the area was conducted immediately and following a number of subsequent enquiries, Smith was arrested on Saturday 28 September. They were found having fled by train to Mallaig, a remote area at the end of the train line in Scotland, and was brought back to Hampshire by colleagues from Police Scotland.”

Upon sentencing, the judge said that Smith’s behaviour was “planned and premediated […] calculated and predatory” and that they were “sure [Smith] planned what to do that day.”

The judge also added that they wanted to “pay tribute to [the victim’s] extraordinary courage” and that the “profound trauma cannot be understated.” They noted that “she was very vulnerable” and “should have expected to walk to school in safety”.

Investigating officer for this case, PSI Doug Gould from Operation Amberstone said: “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that Oliver Smith’s shocking predatory behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Smith’s actions have had a serious impact not only on the victim, who has shown tremendous courage throughout proceedings, but also on the community in Bordon as well.

“I’d like to commend the victim for her bravery and her support and hope that this sentence will provide some closure. I also hope this case encourages others to speak out and seek support if they have been the victim of sexual assault.”

Detective Inspector Claire Shawley said: “We will not tolerate violence against women and girls in our community and I am especially pleased that we were able to apprehend Smith so swiftly, as they pose a very serious threat to the public and deserves to be behind bars.

“It is our promise to anyone who comes forward to report any crime of a sexual nature that you will be listened to, believed and have the allegations taken extremely seriously. We have teams of specially trained officers who are dedicated not only to investigating these types of crimes, but to also ensuring that victims are put first and fully supported throughout the process.”

A police statement added: “We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual assault to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.

“We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to talk to police about what they have experienced. Please be reassured that there are other services available that can offer you specialist support to help you deal with the impact of abuse.”

For information and contact details relating to sexual abuse support services, you can visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/