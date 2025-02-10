Ex-Southsea teacher in court over rape and sex offences on girl

A Southsea man has appeared in court over claims of rape and sexual assault on a girl which allegedly took place when he was a teacher at a school.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Edward Waller, 65, of Winter Road, was charged with one count of rape and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The charges are part of an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Southampton where Waller was a former teacher.

The alleged offences took place between 2004 and 2006. Waller appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 10) where the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on March 10. No pleas were entered. He was granted conditional bail.

The alleged rape of a woman aged 16 or over offence took place on December 19, 2005, in Southampton.

The two alleged counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity happened over the same two-year period. The court charges for both read: “Between (September 1, 2004 and July 31, 2006, at Southampton, you being a person aged 18 or over in a position of trust in relation to a girl aged 17 and not reasonably believing she was aged 18 or over, intentionally caused or incited her to engage in a sexual activity.”

A police spokesperson previously said: “We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with a police officer in confidence referencing Op Stonecrop or by submitting information online by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23M03-PO1 and quoting reference number 44230175402.

“Alternatively, anyone impacted by child sexual abuse can also contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.”