Boy hospitalised after falling through roof of derelict building in Gosport
Police were called to Quay Lane at around 7.40pm on Wednesday, June 11, alongside the ambulance service, where a 15-year-old boy required treatment after falling. He was taken to hospital with broken bones and bruising and his injuries were not life-changing.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers assisted our colleagues from the ambulance service and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment for broken bones and bruising. His injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.”
It was not the only incident that evening in the area with two other reports of children climbing on to the top of abandoned buildings. A warning from Gosport police on Facebook said: “Three times this evening officers from Gosport and Fareham have been sent to jobs where teenagers have been reported as being on top of buildings.
“Whilst these places may have a certain appeal they are dangerous. One was in Stubbington, another in Town and the third in Elson. A short but sweet message this time but worthy none the less. Please share and talk to your children.”