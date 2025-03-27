Boy with metal pole among 15 lads seen scrapping on street

A large group of boys - including one allegedly with a metal pole - were seen scrapping on a street before running off from police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police said around 15 teenage boys gathered on the pavement by the junction of Barnes Lane and Winnards Park, Sarisbury Green, between 4.20pm and 4.35pm on Tuesday (March 25).

“During this incident, a fight broke out involving some of the boys, including a teenager described as being in possession of a metal pole,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police attended and arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of affray and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. He was bailed with conditions until 25 June while we conduct further enquiries.

“The remainder of the group involved in this incident ran off in the direction of Winnards Park. Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries in the area, and are asking for the public to report any information they may have in relation to this incident.

“Did you see this incident unfold? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or Dash Cam footage that may have captured the incident or a large group of teenagers in the area? Do you have any information about this incident or the identities of anyone involved?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250130339. You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org