A cannabis factory has been discovered in an abandoned store in Portsmouth with 400 plants found inside.

Police found the factory at an address in Arundel Street at 11am yesterday (October 30), after concerns were raised over the electrical usage at the property. A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plant.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a cannabis factory was found in an abandoned store in Portsmouth yesterday (Thursday 30 October). Officers attended an address on Arundel Street after concerns were raised around electrical usage at the property.

“On attendance, around 400 cannabis plants were located. A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plant - a class B controlled drug.”

The two men remain in custody with police enquiries ongoing.