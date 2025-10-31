A man has been jailed after a ‘paedophile sting’ led to his arrest which drew in huge crowds and police with riot shields.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middle Park Way, Leigh Park. | Google Street View

Lee Comley, of Middle Park Way, in Leigh Park, has been locked up for three years at Portsmouth Crown Court after he was arrested on July 1 following after he had been sending sexually explicit messages to a child online.

A group, that calls itself the Child Online Safety Team, live-streamed on Facebook as they confronted him and approximately 100 onlookers gathered in the area to watch his arrest. Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court, the 38-year-old previously pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to incite a 14-year-old child in sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the defendant’s arrest, police officers with riot shields responded after the huge crowds started chanting and throwing objects. Following the arrest, a 48 hour dispersal order was put in place for the Leigh Park area to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

Comley was jailed for three years by judge Michael Bowes KC who also made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order. He said Comley had shown a “lack of insight” into the seriousness of his offending.

Chief Inspector Alex Charge said after the incident: “Disorder will not be tolerated – it can cause real fear for residents, damage property and seriously impede our police officers who are working really hard to carry out their duties, make arrests and keep people safe.