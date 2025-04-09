Cannabis factory with 106 plants discovered at address in Southampton - man arrested
Police received reports of drug-related activity at an address in Oxford Avenue, Southampton, yesterday (Tuesday, April 8) at approximately 6.04am.
Officers attended the address and discovered 106 suspected cannabis plants inside the address, all in various stages of growth.
Power supply company, SSE, have attended to ensure the property has been made safe.
As a result of the discovery, the police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
He has since been released from police custody but remains on conditional bail while the investigation continues.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We know some people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.
“Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.
“The electrical requirement to grow a large amount of plants is also dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.
“We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police.”
You can get in touch with the police on 101 or online. For more information about reporting information to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary online, click here.
Anyone with information regarding this specific incident should quote reference 44250152492.
You can also report information 100% anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/