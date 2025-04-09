Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cannabis factory consisting of 106 plants has been discovered by the police.

Officers attended the address and discovered 106 suspected cannabis plants inside the address, all in various stages of growth.

Power supply company, SSE, have attended to ensure the property has been made safe.

As a result of the discovery, the police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We know some people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

“The electrical requirement to grow a large amount of plants is also dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

“We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police.”

Anyone with information regarding this specific incident should quote reference 44250152492.

You can also report information 100% anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/