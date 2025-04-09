Southsea man arrested after scaring woman with sexually explicit comments late at night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 22-year-old man was arrested following two police appeals to help identify a man who approached a 19-year-old woman on Outram Road, Southsea between 2am and 2.15am on Sunday, March 2. The woman, who had just left The One Eyed Dog, was able to run away to The Fox pub on Albert Road.
Police have now confirmed that an arrest has been made and has thanked the public for their help. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ Last month we issued two appeals to identify a man, following reports that a man had made sexually explicit comments at a woman on Outram Road in the early hours of Sunday, March 2.
“Following these appeals, a 22-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”
“He has been released on police bail until June 20 while further enquiries are carried out. Thank you to all members of the public who called in with information, your support is very much appreciated.”