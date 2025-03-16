Car overturns in Euston Road Portsmouth road in a single vehicle collision

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:54 BST
Police were called to a Portsmouth road yesterday afternoon after a vehicle had overturned following a collision.

There was slow traffic in the Milton area just after midday on Saturday, March 15, after a car overturned on Euston Road. Police have confirmed that only one car was involved in the incident.

A car overturned on Euston Road on Saturday, March 15.placeholder image
A car overturned on Euston Road on Saturday, March 15. | Google

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that they had been to a report of a single vehicle collision at 12.30pm where a “car had overturned”. Police confirmed that “no injuries were reported” despite the crash causing the car to flip over.

Emergency services attended the scene to assist. Euston Road is a 20 miles per hour road which turns off from the top of the Eastern Road and has multiple speed bumps.

