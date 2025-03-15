Disruption expected as weekend Hilsea lane closures come into effect

Lane closures have come into effect on a busy Portsmouth road with disruption expected all weekend.

Both lanes of the northbound carriageway on London Road, Hilsea, near the Shell Petrol Station, have now been closed with one lane set to be reopened no later than 11pm on Sunday, March 16. All traffic is required to use the bus lane in order to exit the city.

Two lanes have been shut northbound on London Road near the the Shell garage. To leave the city, traffic is being directed through the bus lane. | Joe Williams

The closures are part of the ongoing SGN project to upgrade the local gas network. While one lane will reopen on Sunday night, one of them will remain closed for two weeks to to allow SGN to complete work on the syphon pots located in the centre of the northbound carriageway.

SGN spokesperson Bradley Barlow said: “Our engineers are making excellent progress with phase one of the gas main replacement on London Road. To enable the team to complete work on the syphon pots located in the centre of the northbound carriageway, we have planned the following weekend of works.

The lane closures will remain in place until no later later than 11pm on Sunday, March 16. However, one lane will remain closed for the next two weeks. | Joe Williams

“We appreciate how disruptive these essential replacement works can be for the community and road users. Our engineers are working as quickly and as safely as possible to complete these works without delay. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Motorists are being advised to plan their journey to avoid delays this weekend.

The northbound lane closures are on top of the southbound lane closures near the Coach and Horses pub. The latest information on the SGN project can be found at: www.sgn.co.uk/our-gas-works/major-planned-projects/portsmouth-london-road