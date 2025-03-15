Portsmouth man bailed after shooting in Southampton saw two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Three men were arrested after an incident at the junction of St Mark’s Road, Northbrook Road and Nichols Road, just after 10pm last night (March 13) where a man in his 30s had been shot in the arm.
Two men, one 33 and the other 32, both from Southampton were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been bailed. A 25-year-old from Portsmouth has also be bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Three men arrested in connection with a serious assault in Southampton have been released on bail as our enquiries continue.
“Officers have continued their investigation today (March 15), and would still like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Derby Road, St Mark’s Road, Northbrook Road or Nichols Road on Thursday around 10pm, who has information which can assist them.
“Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, is asked to please call 101 quoting the reference number 44250111945. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“You can also provide information 100 per cent anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555.“