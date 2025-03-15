A dispersal order has been issued for an area of Chichester this weekend as police look to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Chichester police have confirmed that they have issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order for a large area of the city. The order was put in place yesterday at 11am and will run through to Sunday, March 16 at 10.59am.

The order means that officers will be able to prevent people from gathering in the area and arrest them if they fail to adhere. The order applies to Eastgate Square, East Street, The Hornet, Market Street, the Cattle Market, Priory Park, North Street, Priory Lane, Priory Road, East Row, East Walls, and Keats Way.

A Chichester Police spokesperson said: “We have issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order for an area in Chichester city centre. It follows ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour, and gives our officers temporary powers to prevent people gathering in a defined area, or requiring them to leave the area or face arrest.

“We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and understand the impact it has on the wider community. There will be an increased police presence in the area to help keep people safe and respond to concerns raised.

“We encourage anyone with concerns to speak with our officers or report crime to us by calling 101, or call 999 in an emergency.”