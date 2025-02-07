CCTV images released after £3000 worth of items stolen from car in Portsmouth
The car was parked on All Saints Road overnight between Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23, when items such as a bank card and driving licence were stolen from it. Police have now released images of a woman they would like to speak to after the bank card was used fraudulently at a petrol station on Kettering Terrace.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the incident have now identified a women we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.
“If this is you, you know who this person is, or you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 44250033168, or make a report online via our website.
“We would again like to remind people to please remain vigilant, ensure all vehicle doors and windows are closed and locked and that you do not leave valuables inside your vehicles or on display.”
The warning come as police reveal they have received 57 reports of thefts from cars in the past month. Only 13 of those reports related to cars that were locked and secure.
The police have provided further information on how to keep your vehicle safe on their website.