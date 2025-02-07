CCTV images released after £3000 worth of items stolen from car in Portsmouth

CCTV images of a woman have been released after £3000 worth of items were stolen from a car in Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car was parked on All Saints Road overnight between Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23, when items such as a bank card and driving licence were stolen from it. Police have now released images of a woman they would like to speak to after the bank card was used fraudulently at a petrol station on Kettering Terrace.

Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to after £3000 worth of items were stolen from a car parked on All Saints Road. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the incident have now identified a women we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this is you, you know who this person is, or you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 44250033168, or make a report online via our website.

“We would again like to remind people to please remain vigilant, ensure all vehicle doors and windows are closed and locked and that you do not leave valuables inside your vehicles or on display.”

The warning come as police reveal they have received 57 reports of thefts from cars in the past month. Only 13 of those reports related to cars that were locked and secure.

The police have provided further information on how to keep your vehicle safe on their website.