A man exposed himself in front of teenage girls in Fareham and committed and “indecent act” as police call for help in identifying him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred around 7pm on Wednesday, February 5, when two teenage girls walked along the footpath towards Redlands Lane from Omaha Close and Sword Drive. They saw a man exposing himself and committing an “indecent act”.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have released the following description of the man:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White

Aged in his 20s or 30s

5ft 10ins – 5ft 11ins tall

Wearing dark clothing and a jumper or hoodie with a rainbow coloured Adidas logo across the chest

A police spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information about this incident, or who can help us identify this man or who has seen him in this area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250055453.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Information can also be submitted via the police website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

The spokesperson added: “Offences relating to indecent exposure can be distressing and often leave people feeling fearful for their safety. We encourage anyone affected by it to please report this to the police. If you encounter this behaviour, avoid engaging directly with the individual, and call police immediately on 999 if you are able to do so.”