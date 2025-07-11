The closure order on a property in Cosham that was found to be a cannabis factory has been extended by a further three months.

The property in Hawthorn Crescent was initially boarded up in April after persistent links to anti-social behaviour and criminality. With the initial closure order running out, a three month extension was granted in court today (July 11) to allow further time for Portsmouth City Council to repossess the property.

The three month extension means that no one will be allowed to access the property during that time.

Police have secured a 3-month extension to the closure order on a property on Hawthorn Crescent. | Hampshire Police

Cosham Police posted on Facebook: “Three months ago, a closure order was secured on an address in Hawthorne Crescent which had been linked to persistent anti-social behaviour and criminality.

“Today, your Cosham & Paulsgrove DNOs (Designated Neighbourhood Officers) PC Treend and PC Kelleher attended court to extend the closure order for a further three months so that Portsmouth City Council can finalise the repossession of the premises.

“A closure order prohibits access to a premises, thus stopping the issues that were having such an impact on local residents and businesses. Your local DNOs focus on long-term problem solving and collaborate with the local authorities to deliver joint solutions to community issues.

“No one should have to suffer living next to this behaviour and we will make sure we do all we can until the problem is solved.”