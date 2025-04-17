Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have secured a three month closure order in court for a Cosham property that has persistent links to anti-social behaviour and criminality.

The closure order was issued to a property in Hawthorn Crescent after a fully operational cannabis factory was found by the police earlier this week. The three month order issued by the court means that no one will be allowed to access the property during that time.

Police have secured a 3-month closure order on 355 Hawthorn Crescent. | Hampshire Police

Portsmouth police confirmed the news on social media. A police spokesperson said: “We’ve just secured a three-month closure order on a property in Hawthorn Crescent at court. Doors closed. Case closed.

“The property will now be boarded up, and no one is allowed access during this time. Anyone caught trying to enter will be arrested — no warnings, no second chances. This action is all about protecting you — the local community — from the kind of behaviour no one should have to live next to.

“We’re not here to mess about — when it comes to problem addresses, we’ll keep coming back harder, faster and louder until it’s sorted.”

On Monday, April 14 police confirmed that two males and a female had been arrested for theft related offences. When police searched one of the arrested people’s property they discovered the cannabis factory and issued the closure order.