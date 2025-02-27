Cosham man charged with attempted murder after serious assault in Chatsworth Avenue
Gary Buckingham, 47, of Highbury Grove, was arrested on Tuesday, February 25 after police were called to Morrisons Daily on Chatsworth Avenue to reports of a serious assault. A woman in her 60s had suffered a head injury sustained in an attack at an address on the same road.
Buckingham has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday, February 27).
A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.25pm on Tuesday, February 25 to Morrisons Daily on Chatsworth Avenue, with reports that a woman in her 60s had been seriously assaulted at an address on the same road.
“Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service attended, and the woman was taken to hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening, injury to her head.
“Following enquiries, 47 year-old Gary Buckingham of Highbury Grove in Portsmouth has been charged with attempted murder.”