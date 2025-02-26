Portsmouth man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman suffers serious head injury in Chatsworth Avenue

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:05 BST

A Portsmouth man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault on a woman in her 60s.

Police were called to a Morrisons Daily in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham on Tuesday, February 25 at around 4.25pm to a report of a woman being assaulted in a property on the same road. She had suffered a serious head injury and officers subsequently arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 4:25pm yesterday afternoon to Morrisons Daily on Chatsworth Avenue, with reports that a woman in her 60s had been seriously assaulted at an address on the same road.

“Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service attended, and the woman was taken to hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening, injury to her head.

“Officers have arrested a 47 year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.”

