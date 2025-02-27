Gosport man arrested after kicking and stamping on man multiple times near the Household Waste Recycling Centre

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 07:49 BST

A Gosport man has been arrested after kicking and stamping on a man in broad daylight yesterday afternoon.

The 41-year-old was spotted by a passer-by carrying out the attack near the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Grange Road at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 26. Police arrested the man on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and closed off the Recycling Centre as it carried out an investigation.

The victim was checked over by paramedics and chose not to go to hospital. Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “Should you have witnessed the incident or have any relevant dashcam footage, please get in touch with us quoting 44250087636. You can get in touch with us via our website or via 101.”

The arrested man remains in police custody.

