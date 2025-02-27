A Gosport man has been arrested after kicking and stamping on a man in broad daylight yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old was spotted by a passer-by carrying out the attack near the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Grange Road at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 26. Police arrested the man on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and closed off the Recycling Centre as it carried out an investigation.

The victim was checked over by paramedics and chose not to go to hospital. Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “Should you have witnessed the incident or have any relevant dashcam footage, please get in touch with us quoting 44250087636. You can get in touch with us via our website or via 101.”

The arrested man remains in police custody.