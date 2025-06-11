Court update for Southsea man accused of murdering Samantha Murphy
Charlie Jeans, 30, of Margate Road, is accused of murdering mum-of-three Samantha. The 32-year-old’s body was found at a property on Wadham Road, North End, at 7.37am on Thursday June 5 sparking a police manhunt which led to four people being arrested.
A trial date was previously set for November 10 by judge Michael Bowes KC but today at court the trial date was moved back to June 8. The next hearing is on November 21 for a pre-trial review.
Jeans, who has not yet entered a plea, remains remanded in custody. A psychiatric report on Jeans was previously made, resulting in a court adjournment as the defence considered the findings.
Two other men arrested on suspicion of murder, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant, were previously released and will face no further action.
A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.
Samantha’s family previously released a tribute describing her as a “bright” and “compassionate” soul. The tribute read: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.
“She was a devoted mother to her three beautiful children, the bubbly baby sister who brought laughter and light to her siblings, and the fun-loving auntie who adored her nieces and nephews.
“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear. Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.