Court update for Southsea man accused of murdering Samantha Murphy

The case for a Southsea man accused of murdering “kind” Samantha Murphy was heard in court today.

Family and friends of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy have paid tribute to their ‘bright, smiling soul’, after her body was found at a house in Portsmouth last week. | Police

Charlie Jeans, 30, of Margate Road, is accused of murdering mum-of-three Samantha. The 32-year-old’s body was found at a property on Wadham Road, North End, at 7.37am on Thursday June 5 sparking a police manhunt which led to four people being arrested.

The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute

A trial date was previously set for November 10 by judge Michael Bowes KC but today at court the trial date was moved back to June 8. The next hearing is on November 21 for a pre-trial review.

Jeans, who has not yet entered a plea, remains remanded in custody. A psychiatric report on Jeans was previously made, resulting in a court adjournment as the defence considered the findings.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of murder, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant, were previously released and will face no further action.

A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.

Samantha’s family previously released a tribute describing her as a “bright” and “compassionate” soul. The tribute read: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.

“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear. Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.