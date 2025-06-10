Family of Samantha Murphy pays tribute to 'bright' and 'compassionate' 'soul' after her body was discovered in a Portsmouth home

The family of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy have paid tribute to their ‘bright, smiling soul’ who ‘brought laughter and light’ into their lives after her body was found at a house in the city last week.

Officers were called at 7.37am on Thursday, June 5, to a report that Samantha’s body had been located at a house on Wadham Road in Portsmouth sparking an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a 30-year-old-man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder with a 41-year-old-man from Portsmouth also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in custody at this time.

A 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant were also previously arrested on suspicion of murder and they have both been released on conditional bail until September 5.

Family and friends of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy have paid tribute to their ‘bright, smiling soul’, after her body was found at a house in Portsmouth last week. | Police

Samantha’s sister, on behalf of her family and friends, has today (Tuesday, June 10) released the following tribute: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.

“She was a devoted mother to her three beautiful children, the bubbly baby sister who brought laughter and light to her siblings, and the fun-loving auntie who adored her nieces and nephews.

“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear. Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.

“She was strong-willed and determined, yet her kindness shone through, always quick to see the good in everyone.

“Sam loved her music and dancing, truly embodying the life and soul of every party. Her singing voice, especially when she belted out her version of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’, never failed to draw admiration and applause.

“That mischievous and cheeky spirit she had as the youngest sister never faded; it was part of her charm, alongside her quirky little laugh, which continued to delight us into adulthood.

Samantha Murphy | via Hants Police / family

“Her loss has left an immense void. For her mother, it’s not just the loss of a daughter, but of a best friend and constant companion. Her brother and sisters, whose bond with Sam was so rare and special, are utterly devastated by this unimaginable absence.

“We take comfort in knowing Sam would want her family and friends to pull together, ensuring her children are always protected and surrounded with the love she so generously gave.

“Love from your mum Denise, your three beautiful children, older sisters Louise, Jodie and Kelly, big brother Carl and brother-in-law Ollie, your wonderful friends Marissa, Emma and Charlene, and from your dad Phillip.”

