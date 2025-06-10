The family of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy have paid tribute to their ‘bright, smiling soul’ who ‘brought laughter and light’ into their lives after her body was found at a house in the city last week.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a 30-year-old-man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder with a 41-year-old-man from Portsmouth also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in custody at this time.

A 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant were also previously arrested on suspicion of murder and they have both been released on conditional bail until September 5.

Samantha’s sister, on behalf of her family and friends, has today (Tuesday, June 10) released the following tribute: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.

“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear. Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.

“Sam loved her music and dancing, truly embodying the life and soul of every party. Her singing voice, especially when she belted out her version of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’, never failed to draw admiration and applause.

“That mischievous and cheeky spirit she had as the youngest sister never faded; it was part of her charm, alongside her quirky little laugh, which continued to delight us into adulthood.

Samantha Murphy | via Hants Police / family

“Her loss has left an immense void. For her mother, it’s not just the loss of a daughter, but of a best friend and constant companion. Her brother and sisters, whose bond with Sam was so rare and special, are utterly devastated by this unimaginable absence.

“Love from your mum Denise, your three beautiful children, older sisters Louise, Jodie and Kelly, big brother Carl and brother-in-law Ollie, your wonderful friends Marissa, Emma and Charlene, and from your dad Phillip.”