With a new football season just beginning, Crimestoppers have launched a campaign highlighting the rise in violence against women linked to sporting events.

The independent charity is hoping the campaign will help the public recognise the signs of violence and use its anonymous reporting service to speak up safely. The campaign comes as research has shown the rise in reported abuse during the men’s UEFA European Championships last year.

During the event, in which England reached the final where it lost to Spain, police in England and Wales recorded 351 football-related domestic abuse incidents. This doubled the figure from the previous tournament.

Further research from Crimestoppers revealed that on days when England won there was a 47 per cent rise in alcohol-related domestic abuse.

Lydia Patsalides, a spokesperson for the charity, said: “Sport should unite and inspire us, and for the most part it does. But we cannot ignore the well-documented rise in violence towards women and girls that coincides with major fixtures. These are not isolated incidents - they represent a national issue that affects communities across the UK.”

The charity is working with sporting bodies, law enforcement agencies and support charities to spread awareness, challenge harmful attitudes and promote prevention strategies.

Further information can be found on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/