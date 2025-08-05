The new district commander for Havant and East Hampshire has spoken of his delight in taking up the role.

Chief inspector Matt Moss, who grew up in Waterlooville, has been announced as the new commander having served the county in numerous roles over the 24 years. The district commander is in charge of overseeing police operations in the area, ensuring the force’s strategy is implemented, managing resources, and much more.

C/Insp Moss has replaced chief inspector Alex Charge, who has been promoted to superintendent, and is eager to get started.

He said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as the District Commander for Havant and East Hampshire. The two districts encompass such a wide array of policing challenges, which I know my teams will work night and day to tackle.

“I am a big believer in being as visible and connected with our communities as possible. I believe in leading from the front, so do not be surprised if you see me out and about or see a post from me directly on our social media channels.”

C/Insp Moss knows the area well having began his career in Gosport before performing a number of roles in Portsmouth. He joins the new role having been promoted to chief inspector in 2023 where he has overseen the development of the forces ‘Triage Hub’, a department which reviews the majority of incoming crime reports received from a variety of sources.

He also leads the Force’s Post Incident Managers – a group of senior officers and staff who have the role of ensuring transparency around police contact in any incident where a death or serious injury has occurred.

In the new role he is keen to promote open communication and engagement with the public.

He said: “Please don’t hesitate to engage with us in any way you can, I am very keen to have input from our communities on our policing priorities.

“If you are unfortunate enough to be a victim of a crime, I expect my teams to contact you, be clear with you on what we are doing and update you regularly with our progress. I expect my teams to relentlessly pursue those who are committing crime in our towns, villages or in our rural areas, but to best do this, we need the public’s help.

“The information you provide plays a vital role in helping us police our communities as effectively as possible, and we encourage you to report any information which could assist us.

“Please keep contacting us to report crime, suspicious or anti-social behaviour. If you need to call, don’t be put off by ‘a long wait on 101’. The average speed to answer a 101 call this year is 2 minutes and 21 seconds, and 92.6% of all 101 calls are answered in less than 10 minutes.

“In the unfortunate event of an emergency, the average speed to answer a 999 call is just 3 seconds.

“If you haven’t already completed a Let's Talk survey, please take a moment to do so. Let’s Talk is our community survey initiative that aims to understand the needs of our local communities and enables you to share any concerns with our officers. It’s a really important tool, which is already helping us to better understand the public’s concerns and subsequently work with partners to effectively address the issues raised.”

The Let’s Talk Survey can be found at https://survey.hampshirealert.co.uk/