The new Chief Constable for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has assumed command of the force today.

Alexis Boon has joined the force from the Metropolitan Police, leading commands in local police, specialist crime and counter terrorism. He said he began his career in a county force and is delighted to return to his roots.

“I joined policing because I firmly believe in public service. I know the exceptional officers, staff and volunteers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight share my commitment to be there for our communities, especially when they need us most.

Chief Constable Alexis Boon, alongside Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“I want us to focus on listening to and working with our communities to fight the crime that really matters to them and keeping people safe. Engaging with purpose will help us prevent crime and bring more criminals to justice.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary boss believes strong relationships with partners are needed to deliver effective problem solving. Chief Constable Boon’s career passion is fighting crimes in local communities, and reducing violence against women and girls.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones, Conservative, said: “I’m delighted Alexis has begun his new role as chief constable. The constabulary has gone from strength to strength in recent years. That progression has been highlighted in the recent PEEL report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and I’ve tasked Alexis with continuing those improvements.

“We are a large force but we are still under capacity for the amount of officers we have for our communities. Recruitment is a major priority and I’ve urged Alexis to ensure the officers I have already funded are on our streets as quickly as possible. The new chief constable is joining us at one of our busiest times of the year. His wealth of experience running police operations for the Metropolitan Police will be a huge advantage to us.

“We are both clear that our aim, going forward, is to drive up charge rates, protect communities and get more bobbies on the beat. Together we want to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight the safest places to live, work and visit.”