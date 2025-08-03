PCC Donna Jones named as Conservative candidate for mayor of Hampshire

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Dona Jones has been named as the Conservative candidate for Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s first mayoral role.

The current Hampshire Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) announced her intention to run for mayor in March this year and has expressed her delight at being put forward for the role.

Donna Jones said: "I’m honoured to have the backing of the Conservative Party. Regional mayors will play a pivotal role in bringing hundreds of millions of pounds in investment to our communities: to boost public transport, attract new jobs, and enhance the lives of the 2.2 million residents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“I’ve already represented both counties for five years, and if elected next May, I will continue to listen, act, and deliver, just as I always have.”

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has been named as the Conservative candidate for the county's first ever mayoral role. | Donna Jones

The mayoral role has been created after the Hampshire and the Solent region was successful in applying to be part of the government’s devolution fast-track initiative. The elections for the mayor will take place in May 2026.

Chairman of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Conservatives, Charlie Daniel-Hobbs, said: "Donna was selected after a competitive process and brings a wealth of experience to this new and significant role.

“She’s run a city council with a near £1 billion budget, has a successful background in finance, has held board positions at national and international firms, and is currently responsible for policing across the region. It’s no surprise that the Conservative Party has backed Donna. They know that she’ll deliver. Her track record speaks for itself."

In May this year, Donna Jones was cleared of any wrongdoing after a complaint was made that she had used her PCC communication channels to promote her mayoral candidacy.

