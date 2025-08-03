PCC Donna Jones named as Conservative candidate for mayor of Hampshire
The current Hampshire Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) announced her intention to run for mayor in March this year and has expressed her delight at being put forward for the role.
Donna Jones said: "I’m honoured to have the backing of the Conservative Party. Regional mayors will play a pivotal role in bringing hundreds of millions of pounds in investment to our communities: to boost public transport, attract new jobs, and enhance the lives of the 2.2 million residents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
“I’ve already represented both counties for five years, and if elected next May, I will continue to listen, act, and deliver, just as I always have.”
The mayoral role has been created after the Hampshire and the Solent region was successful in applying to be part of the government’s devolution fast-track initiative. The elections for the mayor will take place in May 2026.
Chairman of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Conservatives, Charlie Daniel-Hobbs, said: "Donna was selected after a competitive process and brings a wealth of experience to this new and significant role.
“She’s run a city council with a near £1 billion budget, has a successful background in finance, has held board positions at national and international firms, and is currently responsible for policing across the region. It’s no surprise that the Conservative Party has backed Donna. They know that she’ll deliver. Her track record speaks for itself."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.