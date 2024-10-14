Cyclist's road rage in Gosport leads to criminal damage as police release image of man they want to speak to

Police are looking for a cyclist after a road rage incident resulted in damage to the windscreen and bonnet of a car.

Police have released the image of a man they want to speak to after a cyclist punched the bonnet and windscreen of a car | Hampshire Police

A cyclist and car were travelling along Mumby Road, Gosport, when they nearly collided. A confrontation ensued and the cyclist punched the bonnet and windscreen of the car causing damage.

Police have now released an image of someone they want to speak to about the incident. A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him after an incident of criminal damage in Gosport.

“Back in July, a cyclist and car were travelling along Mumby Road when they came close to colliding. It has been reported that the cyclist then pulled in front of the car and punched the bonnet and windscreen, causing it to break.”

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man contact them on 101, or by visiting their website, and quoting 44240295657.

