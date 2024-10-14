Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are looking for a cyclist after a road rage incident resulted in damage to the windscreen and bonnet of a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released the image of a man they want to speak to after a cyclist punched the bonnet and windscreen of a car | Hampshire Police

A cyclist and car were travelling along Mumby Road, Gosport, when they nearly collided. A confrontation ensued and the cyclist punched the bonnet and windscreen of the car causing damage.

Police have now released an image of someone they want to speak to about the incident. A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him after an incident of criminal damage in Gosport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Back in July, a cyclist and car were travelling along Mumby Road when they came close to colliding. It has been reported that the cyclist then pulled in front of the car and punched the bonnet and windscreen, causing it to break.”

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man contact them on 101, or by visiting their website, and quoting 44240295657.