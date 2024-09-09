A police murder probe was launched and three people arrested over the death of a man arrested for drink-driving and causing a fatal lorry crash on the M27 in February.

M27 crash.

Michal Kaminski, 36, was killed in a horror crash near Southampton around junction 5 westbound on February 21 when his Mercedes lorry crashed into gantry before bursting into flames hours later. The incident also involved a Nissan Juke and a Volkswagen Polo and led to the motorway not fully reopening for two days.

Three people were subsequently arrested including a 32-year-old man, of Yapton, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He was released under investigation by police at the time of his death.

A 37-year-old man and 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton were also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The woman has been bailed until November 21. The other man remains released under investigation.

As reported last week, police said the 32-year-old man had died in an “unrelated” incident - but did not give any further details. A spokesperson said last week: “We were notified on 27 May that the 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, had been confirmed deceased by Sussex Police. The circumstances were unrelated to this collision.

“The 37-year-old man from Littlehampton has had their bail extended to 21 November. The 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton remains released under investigation.”

Now The News has learnt the 32-year-old’s death sparked a major police probe in West Sussex that led to three men being arrested. A Sussex Police spokesperson, speaking at the time of his death on May 27, said “police attended an address in Windroos Drive, Wick, on 27 May following a report for concerns for a man’s welfare” before adding: “Police were called to concerns of a man’s welfare at Worthing Hospital, Worthing, at 4.50am this morning.

“Sadly, a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed. An increased police presence can be expected at Windroos Drive as officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.”

Michal Kaminski

The force later said a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, drug-driving, driving without a licence, and driving without valid insurance. All three men were bailed, pending further enquiries.

Police investigations would later rule out anything suspicious following the death of the 32-year-old man, who The News is not naming. A report has been prepared for the coroner.

A Sussex Police spokesperson has now said: “A 32-year-old man died at Worthing Hospital shortly before 5am on May 27. His next of kin have been informed and police are treating his death as non-suspicious.”