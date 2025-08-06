A dispersal order has been put in place for two Southsea parks after repeated anti-social behaviour and drug use incidents.

Police have confirmed that Waverley Garden, Wimbledon Park and their adjoining roads are now under a dispersal order. This means that the police will be able to order a person to leave the area and not return within the specified period.

The order came into effect from 10.30am this morning (August 6) and is set to last until 10.30am on Friday, August 8.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ In response to recent Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) in Waverley Gardens, Wimbledon Park and their adjoining roads, we’ve taken the decision to issue a dispersal order, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

“This is mainly due to ongoing reports of ASB, drug use and public disorder. The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of ASB in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time-period. Officers may also require a person to hand over items causing or likely to cause ASB such as alcohol, music speakers etc.

“Refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence and you may be liable for arrest.”

Police officers will be patrolling the area during this time and are encouraging with concerns or questions to approach them.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who witnesses ASB in the area should call 101 or report it to us online, if a crime is in progress, please dial 999. We thank you for your cooperation.”