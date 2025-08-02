Man suffers fractured skull in Southsea assault - police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:33 BST
A man suffered a fractured skull following an assault in Southsea.

The 35-year-old man suffered head and facial injuries following the incident outside the Honest Politician pub in Elm Grove on the early hours of June 28. Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Police would like to speak to this man regarding an assault outside the Honest Politician pub, Elm Grove, on June 28.placeholder image
Police would like to speak to this man regarding an assault outside the Honest Politician pub, Elm Grove, on June 28. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We need to speak to him following an assault in Portsmouth.

“The incident happened during the early hours of June 28 outside the Honest Politician pub, Elm Grove. The victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered head and facial injuries including a fractured skull.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250285008. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Information can also be submitted online to the police via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

