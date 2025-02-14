A drug dealer who sparked hilarity when he went on the run and mocked police has been jailed.

Portsmouth Crown Court

Alfie Harmer, 26, was being hunted after failing to attend his Portsmouth Crown Court sentence on February 7 for possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Then, nearly six weeks later on March 16, police finally caught their man, as previously reported. A number of adjournments then followed at Portsmouth Crown Court before he was finally sentenced on Friday. Harmer was jailed for 21 weeks, meaning he will be out on licence in just over 10 weeks.

Harmer, of Landguard Road, Southsea, had caused amusement from many when he responded to a post on The News’ Facebook page about his original court no-show, saying “catch me if you can” alongside laughing emojis. The comment attracted 387 engagements from impressed fans - with 356 of these laughing emojis.

He followed this up with: “Making out I’m some top range Pablo lol. (Two ounces of) weed, they need to calm down.” Harmer later added: “Still can’t catch me.”

Harmer’s responses led to police saying: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate Alfie Harmer.”

Harmer’s interactions on social media while on the run sparked a huge response from admirers who responded to the joker with a mixture of disbelief and laughter.

People reacting to Harmer’s comments backed him to stay on the run, with one person saying: “(Police can’t) run anyway, stay out and stay away.”

Another appeared to joke about buying drugs and said: “(You got anything)?”

Others were unable to contain their laughter. A third person said: “Alf this has killed me mate.” A fourth added: “You win Facebook today.”

A fifth stunned but impressed woman added: “The geezer commented on the post that’s for him. What a geezer.”

A sixth beamed: “This wins comment of the week.” Another person added alongside laughing emojis: “I’m crying.”

Cops had previous success against Harmer after catching the slippery dealer when he fled the scene after drug-related activity was reported in Kilmiston Close, Buckland, on Friday March 10, 2023.

A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident: “Officers attended and a man tried to run away from them at the scene. He was located a short time later at an address on Duke Crescent.

“A large quantity of suspected cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found. The man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.”