Three moped riders have been arrested for drug driving in Portsmouth after “blasting through the streets”.

A police motorbike unit spotted the group of four individuals in the north of the city. They gave chase after the riders were seen “blasting through the streets of North Portsmouth, well above the speed limit”.

Three of the individuals were caught but one managed to escape. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: “With the assistance of marked traffic cars, the group were brought to a stop.

“Unfortunately, one got away, but we have your registration and we are out hunting for you. Consider this a warning - we will find you!”

Police said three people were arrested after testing positive for cannabis. Blood samples were taken and the force is waiting on the results. The force has issued a warning for anyone thinking of driving while impaired.

“Drug users have no place on our roads,” they said. “You are putting every driver, passenger, pedestrian and yourself at risk. We will hunt you down, strip you of your licence and put an end to your riding days before you end someone’s life.

“We have teams of dedicated Roads Policing Officers that work, day in, day out to keep our roads safe from Drug Drivers: no excuses! if you take drugs we will hunt you down and work to remove you from Hampshire’s roads. Our roads should be a safe place from drug users. If you see drug-impaired riders and drivers, call 999.”