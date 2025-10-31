Three people were arrested after large quantities of drugs, cash and weapons were discovered in drug raids across Gosport.

Officers executed warrants at properties on South Street, House Farm Road, Salt Meat Lane, and Stoke Road on Thursday, October 30 believing they were linked to the supply of Class A drugs in the area.

A 29-year-old man and a 25-year old man from Gosport alongside a 23-year-old woman, also from Gosport. In the properties, a large quantity of drugs, cash, and weapons were seized which included a large hunting style knife and a crossbow.

The three were arrested for the below offences and have been bailed until January 30, 2026 while police enquiries continue.

A 29-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

A 25-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 23-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

Sergeant Rhys McCarthy from Gosport’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Where there are drugs, there is almost always violence which is why tackling and disrupting the supply of drugs, is a vital part of our work to reduce violent crime and keep people safe.

“Please continue to tell us about any suspected drugs activity in your neighbourhood so we can safeguard children and vulnerable adults and bring offenders to justice.”

Police advise that reports of drug related activity can be made by calling 101 or or via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.