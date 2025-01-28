Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency crews and air ambulance swarmed to a serious crash in Hilsea on Monday night - with the road closed off as an injured person was taken to hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Copnor Road, Hilsea, was closed off after a crash on Monday evening | Stu Vaizey

Several police cars and ambulances were seen in the northbound section of Copnor Road, between the junctions of Amberley Road and Larkhill Road, around 6.30pm dealing with the incident. People on social media said a person was seen in the road near a crossing by traffic lights.

The road was closed as accident scene investigators worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. The air ambulance landed over at Alexandra Park before taking the person to hospital.

Police have been contacted for more information.