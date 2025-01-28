WATCH: Emergency crews and air ambulance swarm to Portsmouth road to treat person
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency crews and air ambulance swarmed to a serious crash in Hilsea on Monday night - with the road closed off as an injured person was taken to hospital.
Several police cars and ambulances were seen in the northbound section of Copnor Road, between the junctions of Amberley Road and Larkhill Road, around 6.30pm dealing with the incident. People on social media said a person was seen in the road near a crossing by traffic lights.
The road was closed as accident scene investigators worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. The air ambulance landed over at Alexandra Park before taking the person to hospital.
Police have been contacted for more information.