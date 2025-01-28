Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Southsea man has been charged with non-recent sexual offences which allegedly took place when he was a teacher at a Southampton school.

Edward George Waller, 65, of Winter Road, has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of abuse of trust: causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The charges are part of an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College where Waller was a former teacher.

The alleged offences took place between 2004 and 2006 with Waller due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, February 10.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have emphasised that the defendant has a right to a fair trial and are asking people not to comment and share information online which could “in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A police spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with a police officer in confidence referencing Op Stonecrop or by submitting information online by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23M03-PO1 and quoting reference number 44230175402.

“Alternatively, anyone impacted by child sexual abuse can also contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.”