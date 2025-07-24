Ex-Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt horrified to discover her face used in deepfake porn
The former leader of the House of Commons told BBC Newsnight how she was victim of the "deliberately humiliating and violent" stunt along with other female MPs.
Ms Mordaunt said her face had been used in AI-generated deepfake porn - where images or videos have been digitally altered using artificial intelligence (AI) to replace the face of one person with another.
She became aware her face had been used in deepfake porn after a Channel 4 documentary by Cathy Newman last year revealed the MP, Tory colleague Dame Priti Patel, Labour's Angela Rayner and several other senior female politicians were victims of the practice.
Ms Mordaunt told Newsnight: "The people behind this don't realise the consequences in the real world when they do something like that. It plays across into people taking actual real world actions against ourselves."
Mordaunt was being interviewed on Newsnight about advanced age checks that websites with pornographic material must implement before Friday.