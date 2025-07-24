Terrifying Tipner boatyard blaze where three teenagers arrested - police update

Police have given an update after a boy and two girls were arrested following huge boatyard blaze in April in which a police officer was allegedly attacked.

Three teenagers have been arrested following the huge blaze at a Tipner boatyard on Tuesday, April 22 | Antony Mitchell

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker following the fire which took place at Tipner Boat Yard on Tuesday, April 22, as reported. A 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were also arrested on suspicion of arson following the huge fire.

Fire crews from across the area rushed to the scene after receiving more than 40 calls alerting them of black smoke rising over the M275 from the boatyard on Tipner Lane. Firefighters tackled the blaze for a number of hours before they left the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said at the time: “Three arrests have been made following a suspected arson incident in Portsmouth. Police were called just before 4pm on April 22 to a report of a fire at Tipner Boat Yard.

“A 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker. He remains in custody. A 15-year-old girl and a 13 -year-old girl, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released on bail until July 23 while further enquiries continue.”

Now more than three months on from the incident police have announced no charges have yet been brought in the case - with the bail date for the teenagers now extended to October 24 as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information call police on101 quoting reference 44250174906.