Former headteacher in court for alleged sexual activity with girl, 16
James Rouse, 48, of Lowford Hill Close, Southampton, appeared in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he denied a charge of abusing his position by having sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl.
It follows an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Southampton between 2004 and 2006 where Rouse was a former head teacher.
The court charge read: “You being a person aged 18 or over in a position of trust in relation to a girl aged 16 and not reasonably believing she was aged 18 or over, intentionally touched her and the touching was sexual.”
Rouse pleaded not guilty and was released on conditional bail. He will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 3 March.
Another former teacher at the school Edward Waller, 65, of Winter Road, Southsea, has also been charged with one count of rape and two counts of abuse of trust: causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Waller is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 10.
Three others remain under investigation over the alleged abuse.