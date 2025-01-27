Extra police powers after disorder in Fratton have not been used

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Extra police powers which were put in place following disorder in Fratton yesterday have not been used, police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dispersal order and additional stop and search powers were implemented in Portsmouth yesterday (Sunday, January 26) following reports of a public order incident taking place in Fratton.

Hants police

The area covered included Holbrook Road, Lake Road, Station Street, Arundel Street and Market Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video embedded in this story of police on the scene.

Police said they were called at 12.13pm yesterday afternoon to reports of an altercation taking place between a large group of people on Fratton Road;. The powers were implemented at 1.07pm and were rescinded at 4.30pm. However police have confirmed that the powers put in place did not have to be used.

Police also confirmed the disorder which was the catalyst for the dispersal order was not related to a pro-Palestinian march or a stabbing in the city centre.