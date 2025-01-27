Extra police powers after disorder in Fratton have not been used

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:58 BST
Extra police powers which were put in place following disorder in Fratton yesterday have not been used, police have confirmed.

A dispersal order and additional stop and search powers were implemented in Portsmouth yesterday (Sunday, January 26) following reports of a public order incident taking place in Fratton.

Hants police

The area covered included Holbrook Road, Lake Road, Station Street, Arundel Street and Market Way.

Watch the video embedded in this story of police on the scene.

Police said they were called at 12.13pm yesterday afternoon to reports of an altercation taking place between a large group of people on Fratton Road;. The powers were implemented at 1.07pm and were rescinded at 4.30pm. However police have confirmed that the powers put in place did not have to be used.

Police also confirmed the disorder which was the catalyst for the dispersal order was not related to a pro-Palestinian march or a stabbing in the city centre.

