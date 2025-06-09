Two more arrests made following "shocking" and "devastating" murder of Portsmouth woman
A 30-year-old-man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder with a 41-year-old-man from Portsmouth also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The arrests come after Samantha’s body was found on Wadham Road in North End on Thursday, June 5.
The two arrested men remain in custody at this time. Police have also confirmed that they have located a gold suitcase which they had previously appealed for help in locating.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jody Beresford said: “We understand that this incident is both shocking and devastating to all those who knew Samantha, and we are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances.
“We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding whilst we have been carrying out enquiries in the area.
“As part of our enquiries, we appealed for help in locating a gold suitcase. We can confirm this has now been found and we would like to thank everyone who contacted us with information.”
A 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail until September 5.