Two more arrests made following "shocking" and "devastating" murder of Portsmouth woman

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two further arrests have been made following the murder of Samantha Murphy in Portsmouth last week.

A 30-year-old-man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder with a 41-year-old-man from Portsmouth also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The arrests come after Samantha’s body was found on Wadham Road in North End on Thursday, June 5.

Samantha MurphySamantha Murphy
Samantha Murphy | via Hants Police / family

The two arrested men remain in custody at this time. Police have also confirmed that they have located a gold suitcase which they had previously appealed for help in locating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jody Beresford said: “We understand that this incident is both shocking and devastating to all those who knew Samantha, and we are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding whilst we have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex ShuteThe scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute
The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute

“As part of our enquiries, we appealed for help in locating a gold suitcase. We can confirm this has now been found and we would like to thank everyone who contacted us with information.”

A 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail until September 5.

Find out about The News’ email series and enjoy the day’s headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:PoliceSouthseaCommunityHavant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice