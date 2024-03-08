Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Smith. Pic: Family/Go Fund Me

Leigh Park mother-of-one Jamie Smith, 23, was found with serious injuries by tower block Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, close to Portsmouth city centre, around 4am on November 23 last year before later dying of her injuries. A 24-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released with no further action against him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said on November 28: “We are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death, but it is not currently being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the force has told The News nothing has changed since then. “This statement is still up to date from our perspective,” a spokesman said.

But questions still persist over what happened. Jamie’s family have released a statement in a desperate bid to “find out what happened” to her.

Writing on social media, Jamie's mum Julie Quinn, said: “I'm saddened at having to post this but as most people know, my daughter Jamie Smith lost her life in Buckingham Street in Portsmouth town centre on 23 November 2023.

“We as a family know that something happened to Jamie in the course of the evening. She was at Gunwharf casino up until about 11pm with someone else. We also know Jamie and this person argued and she left. She then walked alone from there into Commercial Road and went into Wiggles from about 11.30pm on 22 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She spoke to a few people on her phone up until about 1.20am, then her phone mysteriously vanished which was found down a drain in the smoking room and was later recovered by police. We were told where the phone was by a member of the public.”

Police in Buckingham Street.

The family added: “Something happened in Wiggles that night. If anyone knows anything at all please come forward. My baby needs justice. None of it makes any sense to us as a family or to the police.

“I have spoken to the officer dealing with the case and he has assured me that anyone who does come forward will not be in trouble. Please help us. My girl didn't deserve to die that day, especially in such a horrible way.

“Please please if you know anything at all inbox me, even the smallest thing could help. Thank you so much to everyone for all the outstanding support we have had so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie’s death sparked an outpouring of emotion for the former Warblington School pupil who lived in Leigh Park since she was eight years old. The “Amazing” mum left behind her four-year-old daughter Autumn.

The social media post can be found here.