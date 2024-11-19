Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after police discovered he was in possession of more than 68,000 indecent pictures and videos of children.

Police examined his digital devices after his arrest where 1,265 videos were recovered, 79 of which were graded as Category A which is the most serious category. A further 66,842 still images were recovered and graded by police, with 482 in Category A.

The extent of Wraith’s offending was much greater, however, as these numbers only reflect the images which were graded by police – there were determined to be many more images in Wraith’s possession.

Ian Wraith, who had more than 68,000 indecent images and videos of children, some of which he uploaded to the internet, has been jailed. | Hampshire Police

DC Aimee Scott-Molloy, from the Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team (ICAT), said: “Ian Wraith has a history of possessing huge quantities of indecent images of children. His continued efforts to do so in spite of court orders against him and previous prison sentences shows his flagrant disregard for the law and the risk he poses to young people.”

Wraith had previously served prison time for similar offences and he had previously been handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by the courts, which he breached by deliberately deleting his internet history which he was prohibited from doing.

As a result, he was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, and two counts of breaching a SHPO. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 2 where he admitted all of the charges and was sentenced at the same court on Friday, November 15. He has been sentenced to 2 years and 8 months.

DC Scott-Molloy added: “It must not be understated that behind every indecent image of a child is a vulnerable victim, and these crimes are among the most appalling that police can investigate.

“ICAT are a specialist team dedicated to targeting those who use the perceived anonymity of the internet to cause serious harm to children. It is challenging work but we are committed to removing dangerous people like Wraith from the streets so we can protect children.”