Published 20th May 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 10:50 BST
A former teacher at a catholic girls school has been charged with multiple sex offences following an investigation.

An investigation has been launched into non-recent sex offences at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Carlton Road, Southampton, over a five year period.

As a result, Leo Norman, of Peartree Avenue, Southampton, has been charged with four counts of abuse of position of trust, sexual activity with a girl, one count of abuse of position of trust and causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

St Anne’s is a Catholic girls’ secondary school in Southampton. placeholder image
St Anne’s is a Catholic girls’ secondary school in Southampton. | Google

The 45-year-old is a former teacher at the school and the charges relate to offences that are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2019 against three teenage girls.

Norman is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 7.

The investigation comes following enquiries of child sexual abuse by those in a position of power against former pupils at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College.

Multiple teachers who previously worked at the school have been charged with sexual offences including James Edwin Rouse, a former headteacher, who was charged with sexual activity with a child. A trial date has been set to start for Rouse on November 3 and he has been released on conditional bail until then

If you have been a victim of child sexual abuse contact police on 101 where you can speak with a police officer in confidence referencing Op Stonecrop or you can submit information online. Click here for more information.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

