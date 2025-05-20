A former teacher at a catholic girls school has been charged with multiple sex offences following an investigation.

As a result, Leo Norman, of Peartree Avenue, Southampton, has been charged with four counts of abuse of position of trust, sexual activity with a girl, one count of abuse of position of trust and causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

St Anne’s is a Catholic girls’ secondary school in Southampton. | Google

The 45-year-old is a former teacher at the school and the charges relate to offences that are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2019 against three teenage girls.

Norman is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 7.

Multiple teachers who previously worked at the school have been charged with sexual offences including James Edwin Rouse, a former headteacher, who was charged with sexual activity with a child. A trial date has been set to start for Rouse on November 3 and he has been released on conditional bail until then

