Detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Portsmouth this weekend have arrested two more people.

Two 16-year-old boys, from Leicester and Portsmouth respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was found in Commercial Road with a suspected stab wound to the chest. Police are describing the incident that took place on Saturday afternoon (January 25) as “isolated” with no risk to the “wider public” at this time.

While the victim was found in Commercial Road at 5.24pm, it is believed the incident took place in Arundel Street shortly before. He remains in hospital in a stable condition, and it is not believed that his injuries are life-threatening or life-changing.

Five teenagers had already been arrested over the weekend on suspicion of attempted murder. A 17-year-old boy from Gosport, two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth have all been conditionally bailed until Friday, April 25 while police continue with their enquiries.

Portsmouth chief inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen said: “Incidents of this nature are rightly and understandably concerning to members of the communities that they happen in.

“I want residents in the city to know that we have been working round the clock to determine the circumstances of this incident, and identify those responsible. We do believe this to be an isolated incident and do not consider there to be any risk to the wider public at the current time.

“We will continue our enquiries into what has happened, and in the meantime officers will be out on patrol in the city centre, even more so than usual in the coming days, so please do come and speak to them if you have any questions or concerns.

“We have strong links with our partnership agencies, including Portsmouth City Council, local youth groups and charities who help us to educate young people intent on carrying a knife and start the early intervention work that underpins our communities-led policing response to knife crime.

“I would like to reassure people that when these incidents take place we work as hard as we can to bring offenders to justice and review our response so that we can continue to keep Portsmouth safe. Our latest figures show that knife crime including: assaults, robberies, and public order offences with someone under the age of 18 as the victim has fallen across the city in the last twelve months compared to the year before by 24 per cent to 57.”

As the investigation continues, police would like to hear from who was in the city centre at around 5.20pm and who may have seen the incident or anyone running from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44250037073. Alternatively, you can submit information online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

You can also make reports anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We want to encourage communities and young people to report information about weapon-enabled crime and other offences either by reporting it to police on 101 or by giving that information anonymously through independent charity, Crimestoppers or their under 18s service called Fearless, which can be accessed via Fearless.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Any parents and professionals concerned about knife crime in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can visit Safe4Me for advice, help and support.”