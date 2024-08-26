Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been seriously assaulted at a Portsmouth festival with four people arrested and police calling for witnesses to come forward.

The man in his 50s suffered cuts and bruises to his head when he was set upon by four people at the main stage of Victorious Festival between 7.40pm and 9pm on Sunday, August 25. Police have arrested one man and three boys for the incident and they are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted at Victorious Festival, Southsea Common.

“It’s reported that the victim was assaulted by four people, causing him bruising to his face and cuts to the head. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have arrested one man and three boys in connection with the incident. All four remain in police custody at this time.

“Officers continue to investigate the incident and would like to hear from potential witnesses, or anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident. Did you attend the festival last night? Were you near to the main stage at the times stated above? Did you record anything of the incident which may assist us in our investigation?”

The details of the four people arrested are as follows:

• A 20-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

• A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

• A 17-year-old boy from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

• A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident number 44240365347. Information can also be provided via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via the website