Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Portsmouth.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was involved in a collision with a white van in Hilsea at around 10.55am on Friday, August 23. The incident took place on the A27 westbound off-slip for the Portsbridge roundabout.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a road traffic collision within the Portsmouth area are appealing for witnesses.

“Emergency services were called following a collision involving a White Nissan Primastar van and a red and cream Lambretta motorcycle on the A27 westbound off-slip for Portsbridge roundabout, Hilsea. The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact 101 and quote incident number 44240362074. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, or anyone who witnessed the vehicles prior to the collision.”

The police advice that information can also be reported online via their website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.