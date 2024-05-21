Four people hurt as police car crashes with ambulance in Havant on way to emergency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police car was involved in a crash with an ambulance when responding to an emergency call that left four people injured.

The collision, which involved a private ambulance, happened shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday, 21 May) on New Lane, Havant. No patients were on board at the time but emergency crews in both vehicle were injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Officers had been responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision. The driver and passenger in the ambulance, and the driver and passenger in the police car, suffered minor injuries.