Breaking
Four people hurt as police car crashes with ambulance in Havant on way to emergency
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police car was involved in a crash with an ambulance when responding to an emergency call that left four people injured.
The collision, which involved a private ambulance, happened shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday, 21 May) on New Lane, Havant. No patients were on board at the time but emergency crews in both vehicle were injured.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers had been responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision. The driver and passenger in the ambulance, and the driver and passenger in the police car, suffered minor injuries.
“The circumstances of the collision are being investigated by the Roads Policing Unit.”