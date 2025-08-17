Front door smashed in Waterlooville Costa burglary as break-in forces them to close all day
The Costa Coffee in Willington Retail Park has been closed all day after the incident which happened overnight between Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17. Police are currently carrying out an investigation into the issue and The News understands that it was not the only attempted burglary in the area during the same timeframe.
There was an attempted forced entry at the Sainsbury’s petrol station on Hambledon Road overnight although it was unsuccessful and nothing was taken. It has not been confirmed if the incidents are linked.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police are investigating following a burglary at Costa, Wellington Retail Park, Waterlooville. The incident happened overnight between August 16 and 17. Investigations are ongoing.”
The coffee shop will remain closed for the rest of the day with no confirmation as of yet of when it will reopen.