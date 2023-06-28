Mark Brady, Connor Hampton and Michael Grundy will all be put behind bars following the large and intricate conspiracy. The criminal network committed a spree of burglaries across Hampshire, Surrey, Dorset, Avon & Somerset, Sussex and Wiltshire.

Several different businesses were targeted including mobile phone stores, bicycle stores, supermarkets and clothing shops. The burglaries took place between October and December 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hearing took place at Southampton Crown Court yesterday. Court heard how the offenders would travel from Southampton using a variety of vehicles – including ones which were hired and stolen on cloned number plates – in a two-car convoy within Hampshire and the neighbouring counties.

L to R: Mark Stephen Brady and Connor Steven Hampton. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Commercial properties would be targeted, with the thieves using tools to break into the stores and take what was inside. A large number of vehicles were stolen and used in the operation.

The conspiracy to burgle charges relate to 26 burglaries, with the amount of stolen goods and damage caused amounting to £418,000. Mark Stephen Brady, 31, of Laundry Road, Southampton, was sentenced to two years and four months; to be served consecutively with a four-year sentence for a burglary in June 2021, for which he was jailed in September 2021.

Connor Steven Hampton, 24, of Tunstall Road, Southampton, was jailed for three years; to be served concurrently with an 18-month sentence for other conspiracy to burgle offences in the Surrey area – sentenced to four and a half years in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Michael Grundy, 34, of Matheson Road, Southampton, was given a 21 month prison sentenced, suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid work. Five other men had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to burgle at various hearings at Southampton Crown Court between November 2022 and April 2023.

Another male was found guilty on May 10 by a jury of conspiracy to commit burglary following a short trial at Southampton Crown Court. They are due to be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on August 2.

Altogether, 16 burglaries were committed in Hampshire, three in Surrey, three in Dorset, two in Avon & Somerset, one in Sussex and one in Wiltshire. Detective Constable Paul Beasley, who led the investigation, said: ‘This was a complex, multi-faceted investigation spanning across Hampshire and five other counties - but today justice has finally been served.

“These men gave no thought for the impact that their actions were having on their victims; as such was their determination in targeting local businesses across different counties over a short period of time for their own personal greed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thankfully, through sheer dedication, and joint partnership working with our investigation counterparts at Surrey Police, Dorset Police, Avon & Somerset Police, Sussex Police and Wiltshire Police, we were able to bring a compelling case against these nine men in court; with eight pleading guilty to the offences and one being found guilty via a jury.

‘I must commend the efforts of all those involved in this comprehensive, complex investigation in securing today’s result. The group believed that they would not get caught and that they would continue to commit their spree of offending; but let this serve as a warning.

‘You will be found, you will be stopped and we will bring you before the courts to see justice served.’ Detective Constable, Peter Coe, who led the investigation from Surrey Police, added the result was ‘a direct outcome of great partnership working’.

‘This complex investigation has seen six forces work collaboratively resulting in three men being bought to justice thanks to the dedicated work of all those involved,’ he said. Hampton was also arrested on June 28, 2022, in Southampton after being caught on CCTV near the scene of a burglary where a high value bike was stolen in Godalming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further investigation connected him to a further 38 burglaries of high value bikes in the Waverley area including Godalming, Haslemere and Hindhead which occurred between January and June last year. The West Surrey Proactive Investigation Team worked hard to gather the evidence needed to charge Hampton.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary non-dwelling with intent to steal between January 4 and June 28, 2022. Police Constable Kat Sandys, who was part of the investigation team, said: ‘Yesterday’s result has seen a prolific offender brought to justice.

‘The team worked extremely hard to review CCTV footage, gather witness statements and work through ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) data to investigate these offences.