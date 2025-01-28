Girl seriously injured after crash in Portsmouth sees massive emergency response

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 17:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 15-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash on Monday evening.

As reported, several police cars and ambulances were seen in the northbound section of Copnor Road, between the junctions of Amberley Road and Larkhill Road, around 6.30pm dealing with the incident. People on social media said a person was seen in the road near a crossing by traffic lights.

Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old girl, who was a pedestrian, suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment”. Police said they were called at 6.21pm following the collision involving a blue DS 4 Crossback.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Copnor Road crash scene where girl seriously injuredCopnor Road crash scene where girl seriously injured
Copnor Road crash scene where girl seriously injured | Stu Vaizey

An air ambulance attended and landed at Alexandra Park. A spokesperson said: “The air ambulance team of two doctors and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter and a specialist paramedic by car to an incident in Portsmouth on Monday.

“Following treatment on scene a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250039971.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice