Girl seriously injured after crash in Portsmouth sees massive emergency response

A 15-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash on Monday evening.

As reported, several police cars and ambulances were seen in the northbound section of Copnor Road, between the junctions of Amberley Road and Larkhill Road, around 6.30pm dealing with the incident. People on social media said a person was seen in the road near a crossing by traffic lights.

Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old girl, who was a pedestrian, suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment”. Police said they were called at 6.21pm following the collision involving a blue DS 4 Crossback.

Copnor Road crash scene where girl seriously injured | Stu Vaizey

An air ambulance attended and landed at Alexandra Park. A spokesperson said: “The air ambulance team of two doctors and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter and a specialist paramedic by car to an incident in Portsmouth on Monday.

“Following treatment on scene a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250039971.