Police have released an appeal after a man was bitten while trying to defend his dog from attack.

A man in his 30s was bitten in Spinny Woods near Gorselands Way in Gosport between 6.35pm and 6.45pm on Monday, September 30. The incident occurred when an off-lead dog attacked the man’s dog. In the process of trying to get the the dog off of his, he was bitten on the leg.

Police have now released the description of a woman they would like to speak to who may be the owner of the dog.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “We have been conducting enquiries, such as reviewing CCTV in the area, and are releasing a description of a woman who may have been walking the dog, who we would like to speak to about the incident.

“She has been described as:

White

5ft 2 inches tall

Slim build

Blonde

Wearing a blue puffer coat and black leggings

“The woman was also with a young girl at the time, who is thought to be around four or five years old.

“If you recognise this description, witnessed this incident or have any information which could assist our investigation, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference 44240424830.”

Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire police website.